[Photo] Baron Corbin snapped with two popular AEW stars

WWE star Baron Corbin caught up with two top AEW stars at the Iron Claw premiere. The stars in question were the All Elite Wrestling World Champion and his good friends, MJF and CJ Perry.

The two men were seen looking dapper in their savvy suits, and the best part of it all was they were posing for CJ Perry’s camera. MJF and Corbin had smug faces, and you could tell they were enjoying their moment in front of the cameras.

This was not the only time during the premiere that MJF has caught up with top stars from WWE. At the premiere, he also caught up with fellow Hollywood star and WWE legend John Cena.

MJF is portraying the role of Lance Von Erich in The Iron Claw, a movie based on the life of the Von Erich brothers. The film also has top Hollywood star Zac Efron playing the role of Kevin Von Erich and is the lead role.

Baron Corbin posts picture with pop star Taylor Swift

Baron Corbin is known to be a tough man inside the ring, and his actions prove it. However, he showed another side of his personality when he posted a picture of himself with Taylor Swift on Twitter.

Corbin is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and was at the game when the team took on the Buffalo Bills. That is where he met Taylor Swift. The megastar is dating Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lone Wolf took to Twitter to post a picture alongside the pop star and a few of his friends and titled it:

“Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom.”

Despite not being on the main roster, Corbin has been recreating his image on NXT and is one of their top stars.

