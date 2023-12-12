John Cena spotted with top AEW star amid WWE absence [Photo]

WWE Superstar John Cena was spotted with an AEW star at The Iron Claw movie premiere. The star in question is none other than the AEW World Champion MJF.

The popular wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet took to Twitter to post a video of the pair interacting with each other. Cena and MJF were dressed in well-fitted suits and they even shook hands as they posed for the cameras.

The two stars were then seen talking intently about something and MJF was seen nodding his head in approval. With Cena being a top actor and MJF also having a cameo appearance in The Iron Claw movie, it should not come as a surprise if the WWE legend was sharing words of wisdom to the AEW World Champion.

MJF is playing the role of Lance Von Erich in the movie, who is a retired American wrestler, and the movie is based on the Von Erich brothers. The movie also features popular Hollywood star Zac Efron in the lead role.

John Cena made fun of his WWE debut in a hilarious social media post

John Cena is no stranger to making fun of himself and he showed that once again when he mocked his own WWE debut.

In a hilarious social media post, The Cenation Leader gave commentary to a video of him taking down Kurt Angle. He even referred to himself as “Johnny Boots-and-Tights.”

“Here it is, the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the debut of Johnny Boots-and-Tights on SmackDown in 2002. Chicago, Illinois is the location, Kurt Angle is the man and he’s called out Johnny Boots-and-Tights. There he is on SmackDown, red tights, red boots and all.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

This just portrays the kind of Character John Cena is and also the reason why he is such a beloved star in the wrestling world.

