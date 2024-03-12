BREAKING: Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (Lana) announces divorce from husband after 7 years

Current AEW stars and former WWE Superstars Miro and CJ Perry have reportedly announced their divorce after 7+ years of marriage.

Miro, real-life Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev, married Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, on July 29, 2016. The couple previously worked together in WWE, where Perry served as the valet of the former WWE United States Champion.

In 2020, Miro signed with AEW. Perry then debuted for the promotion in 2023, saving the former from a post-match attack by Powerhouse Hobbs.

According to TMZ Sports, the split was confirmed to their sources by Perry, who also expressed her desire to work with Miro on-screen down the road.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road," CJ told TMZ.

Jim Cornette explained how AEW should handle former WWE star Miro (Rusev)

Miro has been absent from AEW television since his 2023 victory over Andrade El Idolo at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran explained the scenario by stating the following:

"I believe you hold them to their contract and tell them 'Okay we want to do this, and we will work with you on the execution of this, but we need this done ultimately in a manner palatable to both us, whether it's a match with so and so or a program with so and so, we need to put you back on TV, you need to come back to work, if you're healthy,' which he's been healthy over some point over the past two years that we haven't seen him, everybody said he was mad about creative."

He added:

"And if he doesn't do that then yes keep him under contract and fine him for not coming and doing as he's told, which is delineated in the contracts. And see exactly that's going to last before he gets the lawyer and blah blah blah and then he won't be in the WWE for a year and a half if you god***n time up. But it will establish that you're going to ask your employees to do what they're supposed to be doing."

It remains to be seen if AEW plans to bring Miro back on television. As of now, though, we at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Miro and CJ Perry.