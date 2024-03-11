Tony Khan needs to keep hold of top star in AEW and stop a potential WWE move anytime soon, says Jim Cornette

The former wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette, has advised AEW President and CEO Tony Khan regarding how he should handle a former WWE star and his contract.

The top star in question is the former TNT champion, Miro (fka Rusev). The Redeemer has been absent from AEW TV since his last appearance at the Worlds End 2023 PPV, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo.

He recently called out Tony Khan on social media to reveal the actual reason for his absence from TV for the past few months. While TK doesn't seem to have a clue regarding Miro, Jim Cornette has an idea.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience recently, Corny explained.

"I believe you hold them to their contract and tell them 'Okay we want to do this, and we will work with you on the execution of this, but we need this done ultimately in a manner palatable to both us, whether it's a match with so and so or a program with so and so, we need to put you back on TV, you need to come back to work, if you're healthy,' which he's been healthy over some point over the past two years that we haven't seen him, everybody said he was mad about creative."

He further added:

"And if he doesn't do that then yes keep him under contract and fine him for not coming and doing as he's told, which is delineated in the contracts. And see exactly that's going to last before he gets the lawyer and blah blah blah and then he won't be in the WWE for a year and a half if you goddamn time up. But it will establish that you're going to ask your employees to do what they're supposed to be doing." [5:31 - 6:35]

Veteran couldn't believe Tony Khan isn't using Miro properly

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also expressed his disbelief regarding the fact that Tony Khan couldn't come up with something to do with Miro, who appeals to most fans:

"He doesn't have to do a 60 seconds of job for Pockets [Orange Cassidy], but I can't believe that you can't come up with something to do with this guy that's palatable to everybody. Does he not want to do a job for anybody? Is that what the sticking point is? What is going on?" [6:36 - 6:56]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell when fans will see The Redeemer back on TV after he is cleared to compete and what Tony Khan will have in store for him.

