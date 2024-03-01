Miro reveals real reason for his AEW absence following Tony Khan's statement: "Sorry he wasn’t aware of it"

The former WWE United States Champion, Miro (fka Rusev), clarifies the reason for his current absence from AEW TV for the past few months, revealing Tony Khan wasn't aware of the actual reason.

Miro was last seen inside the AEW ring at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View back in December 2023. The Redeemer defeated Andrade El Idolo in the latter's last All Elite match before he disappeared from TV. It has been over two months since that bout, and fans have been wondering what's the reason for his absence and when he will return.

Recently, on the AEW Revolution Media Call, the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, revealed that both Miro and Keith Lee were supposed to be a part of the now-canceled 'Meat Madness' match this Sunday. However, The Redeemer is not currently available according to TK; hence, the match was canceled.

Meanwhile, Miro finally broke the silence on his absence for the past few months. The former TNT Champion took notice of Tony Khan's statement regarding his absence from the PPV this Sunday and made a post on his official X account.

The Redeemer disclosed the actual reason for his absence while also claiming Khan was not aware of it:

"I’ve been injured since September and i got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn’t aware of it."

Tony Khan on his original vision for Meat Madness

The 'Meat Madness' match was announced a few weeks ago for AEW Revolution this Sunday, which was set to feature big men such as Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer. However, Tony Khan had to abandon the plans due to Miro and Keith Lee being unavailable.

TK also opened up on his original vision for the 'Meat Madness' before it was canceled during the Revolution Media Call:

"I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun, but some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use....right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that."

Nevertheless, the 'Meat Madness' is now replaced with 'All-Star Scramble' match with Chris Jericho, Brian Cage, and Hook being added to it.

