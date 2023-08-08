When did Sonya Deville suffer her injury? Exploring recovery period and more

In a tweet today, WWE announced that Sonya Deville would be out indefinitely due to an injury. The Stamford-based promotion mentioned that she had a torn ACL, which would keep her away from the ring. While the WWE Universe was quick to sympathize, many wondered what led to her injury.

The answer to this question is her tag team match on SmackDown last week. On the blue brand, Deville and Chelsea Green faced Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. While Deville and Green lost the match, that was not the only bad news for them. It is during this match Deville suffered a torn ACL. She confirmed the same in a video on Instagram.

The 29-year-old further spoke about how this injury was a setback and the first injury in her career. Deville expressed great regret considering she had just won her first title in WWE. However, the tag team champion concluded her message to the fans by saying she looks forward to making an impactful return.

Considering a torn ACL takes quite some time to heal, Deville and Green will likely have to relinquish their championship. In doing so, the duo will follow Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who had done the same when Morgan suffered a shoulder injury.

Sonya Deville's former teammate reacts to her injury

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been good friends for quite some time. The duo made their main roster debut with Paige and formed a faction named Absolution. Later, Rose and Deville also worked as a tag team named Fire and Desire.

This led to the duo developing a good bond. After Deville posted a video speaking about her injury, Rose was quick to quote tweet the same. The former WWE Superstar sent her love to Deville.

"Love u friend! Speedy recovery, or as strong as they come!!" she wrote.

While Sonya Deville's injury is unfortunate, she will have the backing of the entire WWE Universe. Since her injury was announced, fans have rallied behind Deville, which will give her the positivity she requires in a difficult time for her.

Considering the love shown to her, Sonya Deville will receive a huge pop when she returns to WWE.

