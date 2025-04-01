AEW star sends a cheeky message to Chelsea Green: "Your husband was doing nude meet and greets"

Chelsea Green has received a surprising message from an AEW star. The Canadian native is amongst the most beloved stars in the WWE Women's division. The reigning WWE Women's United States Champion is renowned for her exceptional comic timing and her unwavering dedication to her character.

The Hot Mess is quite popular for her social media game, as she uses her X/Twitter account to engage in hilarious conversations with her fellow wrestlers and the fans. Danhausen recently sent a message to Green on X/Twitter, taking a lighthearted shot at her husband, Matt Cardona.

Danhausen has been away from the All Elite Wrestling programming for more than a year. While he has not been active in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the Very Nice Very Evil Star continues to grind on the independent circuit.

The spooky individual never fails to amaze the fans with his hilarious social media posts. Danhausen recently posted a censored picture of Matt Cardona, where The Indy God appeared to not have any clothes on.

The 34-year-old star also tagged Chelsea Green, letting the WWE star know that her husband was conducting meet-and-greet sessions in Australia in such inappropriate condition. It was all part of an April fool's prank, and it received hilarious reactions on social media as well.

Danhausen has not been seen in AEW since December 2023

Danhausen's last appearance for All Elite Wrestling came at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023. The Very Nice Very Evil Star has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since then.

The mysterious star made his debut for the Tony Khan-led company in January 2022. While he had his moments to shine, Danhausen was not able to accomplish anything significant during his run with All Elite Wrestling.

At ROH Final Battle 2024, the 34-year-old star made his return to help Atlantis Jr. in his match against Mansoor. It seemed like Danhausen's return to Ring of Honor would eventually pave the way for his comeback to AEW programming.

However, the spooky superstar's return to the TK-led company has yet to materialize. In the past 12 months, AEW has shifted towards a more wrestling-centric product. While he is certainly a popular figure, Danhausen's gimmick might no longer be fit for the current product of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

