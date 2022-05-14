"You are nice and strong" - AEW star sends a compliment to Wardlow for power-bombing Mark Sterling

Wardlow powerbombing Mark Sterling through a table this week on AEW Dynamite seems to have gained him a fan in Danhausen.

This week's Dynamite saw Mr. Mayhem sit down with MJF and his associates to sign a contract for their upcoming match. While Wardlow did sign the contract, he also wreaked havoc in the ring shortly after he was released from his handcuffs.

MJF and Shawn Spears were able to escape the behemoth's rage, but Mark Sterling was caught in the line of fire as he tried to save The Salt of the Earth. Wardlow grabbed him and executed a powerbomb through a table while staring down the former Pinnacle leader.

Danhausen, who is also embroiled in a rivalry with Sterling and Tony Nese, recently took to Twitter to praise Mr. Mayhem. Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil thanked the former Pinnacle member for his work on AEW Dynamite this week.

"Danhausen may have gotten distracted by Menacing Mike Sterling, but the curse seemed to have worked. Thank you Wardlowhausen. You are nice and strong," Danhausen tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Thank you Wardlowhausen. You are nice and strong. Danhausen may have gotten distracted by Menacing Mike Sterling, but the curse seemed to have worked. Thank you Wardlowhausen. You are nice and strong. https://t.co/NMtQ2GIuxr

Danhausen recently aligned himself with Hook against Tony Nese & Mark Sterling. The teams will face each other at Double or Nothing on May 29.

Matt Cardona recently compared AEW star Danhausen's last match to Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior

The bout between Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil and Tony Nese recently drew Matt Cardona's attention, who took a light-hearted jab at the match.

Danhausen's in-ring debut happened this week on AEW Dynamite. However, the fight ended in less than three minutes, with Tony Nese taking down the former indie sensation with the help of a distraction from Mark Sterling.

Before the match happened, Matt Cardona took to Twitter to jokingly compare the fight to the WrestleMania VI Champion vs. Champion match between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior.

"I’m torn. This is like Hogan vs. Warrior for me," Cardona wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

