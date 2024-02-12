AEW star sends out an emotional message after major departure

An AEW star recently said goodbye to a major promotion, getting emotional during his farewell message. The star in question is Will Ospreay.

Ospreay wrestled his last NJPW match at The New Beginning 2024, which took place in EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. He teamed up with his United Empire mates (Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, and TJP) in a losing effort against BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, and Gabe Kidd) in a 5-on-5 steel cage match.

After the match, he bid farewell to NJPW and poured his heart out while drafting a goodbye message on X/Twitter.

“Thank you New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m really going to miss you guys. I love you all so much,” Ospreay tweeted.

AEW star Will Ospreay never thought he would leave NJPW

Ospreay has been a part of New Japan pro wrestling for eight years. He joined the Tokyo-based Japanese promotion in 2016. During a press conference before The New Beginning event, he confessed that he never thought he would ever leave NJPW.

“I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life and I would have had no problem with that. As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a single match or do something traditional, but I mean, let’s be real. Look at the five of us, there’s nothing traditional about us," he said.

Ospreay has made multiple appearances in AEW since 2022. He signed a full-time contract with AEW at the Full Gear 2023. However, he was still under NJPW contract. He has wrestled his last match and is ready to move on to Tony Khan’s promotion with full commitment.

