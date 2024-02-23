AEW star sends a four-word message for Asuka

An AEW star has taken to social media to send a message to Asuka.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest heels in the business during his peak.

Jake Roberts was often known for his gimmick, where he used to carry a snake in a bag on his way to the ring. Sometimes, he would unleash the reptile on his opponents and foes. One time, Roberts' snake even bit the arm of Macho Man Randy Savage. This made Jake one of the most controversial figures in wrestling during his time.

Hence, when Jake Roberts saw a photo of Asuka holding a snake in her arms, he knew he had to say something.

"Some real possibilities here," tweeted Roberts.

Check out his tweet here:

Asuka will defend her title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

It's been a couple of weeks since Asuka and Kairi Sane dethroned Kayden Carter and Katana Chance dominantly to reclaim the Women's Tag Team Titles. They have lived up to the promise that Bayley made at the beginning of the year.

Since becoming champions, the Kabuki Warriors have looked unstoppable, defeating everyone in their path. Despite it being just a few days since their monumental win, the Kabuki Warriors have already found themselves new challengers.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event, it was announced that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell would challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The match will take place during the kick-off show.

It remains to be seen whether the Kabuki Warriors will be able to continue their dominance as a tag team.

What are your thoughts on Jake Roberts' tweet? Share your views in the comments section below.