A new championship match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber. During the press conference for the show, it was announced that the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended on the kick-off show.

Several other titles will be on the line at the Premium Live Event. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax and Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate will challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Plus, the winner of the Men's Chamber match will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The winner of the women's bout will clash with Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia, WWE announced that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The match will take place on the kick-off show.

One of the competitors in the match, Indi Hartwell, is from Australia, so this will be her first time competing in her home country while working for WWE. It'll be interesting to see whether she and Candice will walk out with the title.

