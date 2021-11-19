Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Drake Maverick after WWE release

WWE Superstar Drake Maverick was recently released by WWE alongside a host of other performers, like the Hit Row faction, Tegan Nox, John Morrison, and more.

AEW's Frankie Kazarian reached out to Maverick over Twitter, calling him an awesome person.

In WWE, Drake Maverick always did what he was asked by the higher-ups. The news of his release broke Maverick, and he made a video to express his emotions. The video, posted on Twitter, gained an enormous response, even from John Cena.

Kazarian also reacted to Maverick's video. The AEW star retweeted the video and said that Maverick has been an awesome person for a long time:

During his time on WWE's main roster, Maverick was involved in a popular 24/7 Championship storyline for an extended period. He won the title eight times.

Previously, Maverick was released by WWE in April 2020 due to the pandemic budget cuts. He was later offered a new contract and became part of NXT.

Most recently, Maverick was sent to RAW during the WWE Draft 2021.

Will we see Drake Maverick in AEW soon?

Now that Drake Maverick is a free agent, fans will link him to AEW. Rumors are bound to come up, but any current speculation about Maverick's potential AEW debut will be baseless.

LUFC Ryan @LUFC_Rion @SeanRossSapp I don’t want to be that guy but John Morrison and drake Maverick in AEW would rock but a return to impact would be awesome too @SeanRossSapp I don’t want to be that guy but John Morrison and drake Maverick in AEW would rock but a return to impact would be awesome too

If Tony Khan does sign Maverick, he will be a welcome addition to the AEW roster. Maverick is a great talent and can be useful for various roles in Khan's promotion.

