John Cena sends a message to released WWE star

John Cena sent a heartfelt response to Drake Maverick's tweet, which he posted shortly after his WWE release.

Cena is hailed by many of his peers and is one of the most respected men in the business. He has never shied away from helping his co-workers and has put over a long list of talents during his run.

Maverick was among the superstars who were recently let go by WWE. He posted an emotional clip shortly after his release. The clip ends with Drake Maverick removing his WWE T-shirt and checking his phone. He sees something on his phone that makes him smile, and the clip ends on a high note.

The clip caught the attention of John Cena himself, and the WWE legend had a classy response to the same.

"This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer," wrote Cena.

Cena's tweet received a response from former WWE Superstar EC3:

John Cena's tweet is helping Drake Maverick's video get tons of traction

The Leader of the Cenation is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. Cena is now a big name in Hollywood and has a lot left in the tank when it comes to acting. He boasts more than 13 million followers on Twitter.

Drake Maverick's video is blowing up on Twitter, now that John Cena has responded to it. More fans are noticing the effort Maverick has put into producing the clip.

The ending to his clip hints that he has something up his sleeve that fans aren't aware of, at the moment. He could already be in talks with another promotion for a possible deal in the near future.

Drake Maverick @WWEMaverick Nothing is CHEATING if nobody knows about it 😏😇 Nothing is CHEATING if nobody knows about it 😏😇 https://t.co/wdQ6O9kAxX

Drake Maverick did well for himself during his run in WWE. His misadventures with the 24/7 title garnered millions of views on a weekly basis, back in mid-2019. Maverick has won the 24/7 title on eight occasions.

He also did well as an on-screen authority figure, and held the position of 205 Live General Manager for over two years.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Drake Maverick and other released superstars the very best in their future.

