AEW star sends heartfelt message for the late great Jay Briscoe

An AEW star shared a touching message for the legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe of the Briscoe Brothers.

Mike Santana of the now-dissolved AEW tag team Proud and Powerful recently took to X and shared his admiration and love for Briscoe on the former ROH World Champion's birthday. Santana's tweet was in response to an adorable video shared by a user, featuring Briscoe and one of his daughters.

In the clip, the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, adorned with a bow tying his hair, was captured practicing a cheer routine with his daughter. Santana reacted to the video with a heartwarming birthday message for Briscoe:

"Love ya bro. Happy birthday."

Check out Santana's tweet below:

Briscoe tragically passed away in a head-on collision on January 17, 2023. Unfortunately, his daughters, Jayleigh and Gracie Pugh, were in the vehicle with their father at the time of the accident. Both sustained critical injuries, and it was suspected that Gracie would never walk again.

However, both of Briscoe's daughters have been recovering. They even appeared on the January 17 episode of Dynamite with their brother Gammon to honor their father alongside his tag team partner and their uncle, Mark Briscoe.

AEW star Mike Santana responds to rumors of being ignored

Santana has voiced his thoughts in response to speculations of being overlooked in the company. He took to X to share his comment on a discussion regarding his utilization in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Santana, alongside his PNP partner Ortiz, was one of the original stars of the company. He was a member of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle until the Ocho turned on Santana and Ortiz to form the Jericho Appreciation Society.

PNP reunited with their LAX stablemate Eddie Kingston as well as with the Blackpool Combat Club to battle the JAS in the Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2022 PPV Double or Nothing. The two sides clashed again in a Blood and Guts match a month later on Dynamite. Santana suffered an injury in the match, which took him out of action for over a year.

Santana returned alongside Ortis and the BCC to take on Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Penta El Zero M at All In 2023 in a Stadium Stampede match at Wembley. Afterward, he began focusing on his singles career, even splitting from Ortiz following an intense feud between the former partners, which ended in a No DQ match in an October 2023 episode of Rampage.

Mike Santana currently holds the HOG Heavyweight Championship as well as the Greektown Wrestling Championship. A user on X had shared a picture of Santana holding the latter, alluding to his work on the independent scene in light of his underutilization on AEW television. Santana responded to that with a simple two-word message:

"Im chillen." - Santana wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen when Santana makes his return to AEW programming.

