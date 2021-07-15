AEW star sends a heartfelt message to NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez 

AEW star Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to send a heartwarming message to Raquel Gonzalez, stating that she misses the NXT Women's Champion.

Conti and Gonzalez are no strangers to each other as they both joined WWE in 2016, performing in NXT, until Conti departed from the promotion in April 2020. They were part of the same Performance Center class. However, it seems like Tay Conti and Raquel Gonzalez's friendship is just as strong as before despite being in competing promotions.

AEW was in Texas this week for their Fyter Fest episode, a place that also happens to be Gonzalez's home state. Hours after the show, Tay Conti tweeted that it's impossible to talk about the state without thinking about Gonzalez. Conti further stated that she missed her friend, whom she fondly calls "Chiquita."

"It’s impossible to talk about Texas without thinking of @RaquelWWE miss you chiquita" tweeted Tay Conti

Though Tay Conti wasn't in action at Fyter Fest 2021, fans can expect her to feature in the upcoming episodes of AEW Dark or AEW Dark Elevation 2021.

Tay Conti is currently at No. 2 in AEW's rankings

Despite her limited success in WWE, Tay Conti has emerged as one of the brightest and most promising female competitors in AEW.

She has managed to strike a chord with the company's fan base, thanks to her likable personality. Conti has previously competed for the AEW and NWA Women's Championship, where despite failing, she impressed many with her fighting spirit.

Since Conti is ranked at No. 2 in the AEW's ranking system, she could soon earn a shot at Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship. If Baker manages to retain her title against Nyla Rose next week, Conti could reinsert herself in the women's championship picture.

