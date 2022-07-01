"Happy birthday partner" - AEW star sends a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

AEW's Frankie Kazarian sent a birthday message to his friend Cody Rhodes today.

Rhodes and Kazarian shared the ring with one another back at Ring of Honor in 2017. At the time, Rhodes was also the ROH World Champion, a title he won by defeating Kazarian's long-term tag team partner Christopher Daniels. Additionally, the two are co-owners of American Rebel Cigars.

June 30th is Cody's 37th birthday, and Kazarian didn't miss the date. Taking to Twitter, the former SoCal Uncensored member shared a photo of himself and Rhodes smoking cigars and sent a heartfelt birthday wish to The American Nightmare:

"Happy birthday partner @CodyRhodes" wrote Kazarian.

Cody Rhodes is currently out with a torn pectoral tendon, but seems to be getting many birthday wishes on social media. Kazarian, meanwhile, has been in the mix for AEW's TNT Championship recently, without much success.

Diamond Dallas Page recently detailed what Cody Rhodes told him after his match with Wardlow

During his time with All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes shared the ring with several top superstars.

The American Nightmare was also part of the first-ever Steel Cage Match in AEW history when he faced Wardlow. It was during the same bout that the former TNT Champion hit his opponent with a moonsault from the top of the cage.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Cody and Wardlow hadn't even spoken in depth before the match, meaning that the magic they created in the cage was mostly done on the fly:

“Cody told me that match he had with Wardlow, the first one, when I say Wardlow – wow, that kid stepped up. I knew he was going to be in the spot he was today… He knew how to take his time like it was something that was instinctive, and he was learning as he was going … Cody told me they don’t talk at all. Like, what?” - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

In building himself up to his current stature in his time away from WWE, Cody Rhodes was never afraid to work with younger or less experienced talent. He seemed to have an eye for who would step up and become a big star, giving his time to the likes of Darby Allin, Wardlow and Eddie Kingston.

Though Rhodes is currently out with an injury, it's great to see him getting so much love from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling also send our best wishes to The American Nightmare on his birthday.

