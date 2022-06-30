"Wow, that kid stepped up" - WWE Legend discloses that he knew rising AEW star would be successful after he faced Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had many memorable matches during his time with AEW, helping uplift various stars who have the potential to become faces of the industry. In a recent interview, Diamond Dallas Page singled out Wardlow and noted that the moment he saw him against Rhodes, he knew Mr. Mayhem would become a megastar.

On the February 19th, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes took on Wardlow in the promotion's first-ever Steel Cage match. The American Nightmare would ultimately pick up the win, notably hitting the War Dog with a massive moonsault from the top of the cage.

While speaking on the most recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, the wrestling legend recalled the match. Page praised Wardlow, noting that Cody Rhodes told him the two athletes didn't speak, meaning it was all instinctive match awareness.

“Cody told me that match he had with Wardlow, the first one, when I say Wardlow – wow, that kid stepped up,” DDP said. “I knew he was going to be in the spot he was today… He knew how to take his time like it was something that was instinctive, and he was learning as he was going … Cody told me they don’t talk at all. Like, what?” - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The steel cage match set social media alight and drew the eyes of many fans to AEW. Wardlow is currently enjoying quite the push and seems to be well on his way to picking up the TNT Championship.

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE and has made his intentions clear to capture the WWE Championship. Perhaps the two athletes will meet again down the line and clash one more time?

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Retired wrestler Nikita Koloff believes Cody Rhodes is almost the spitting image of his late-father.

During an exclusive interview on UnSkripted with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WCW star and tag-team partner of Dusty Rhodes opened up about Cody. The legendary wrestler praised The American Nightmare and celebrated his success.

"I mean, my goodness, Cody is almost a spitting image of Dusty and certainly picked up from where the Dream left off," Koloff revealed. "You know, kudos to Cody for all his success and what he has accomplished, you know, following in his father's footsteps. So, without a doubt [Cody and Dusty being similar]." [22:31 - 22:54]

Cody Rhodes could very well achieve what no other member of the Rhodes family has, winning the WWE Championship. While the star is no longer with AEW, he has truly made an impact since his move, as legends like The Undertaker have continued to praise him.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. Is Wardlow a future World Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far