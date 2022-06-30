"Almost a spitting image" - Dusty Rhodes' former partner says Cody Rhodes is just like his father (Exclusive)

Dusty Rhodes' former tag team partner Nikita Koloff recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted and shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' success in professional wrestling.

Koloff agreed with the comparisons between father and son and noted that Cody Rhodes was similar to the late great Dusty in several aspects. The American Nightmare has cemented his spot as a top-tier talent in the wrestling business, and Nikita Koloff was happy to see Cody's progress.

Here's what the former WCW star told Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's weekly Q&A show:

"I mean, my goodness, Cody is almost a spitting image of Dusty and certainly picked up from where the Dream left off," revealed Nikita Koloff. "You know, kudos to Cody for all his success and what he has accomplished, you know, following in his father's footsteps. So, without a doubt [Cody and Dusty being similar]." [22:31 - 22:54]

Nikita Koloff also delivered a spot-on impersonation of the iconic Dusty Rhodes, who he wrestled with on multiple occasions for NWA in 1987. They were collectively known as "The Super Powers."

"Oh, goodness, I mean, I love to imitate Dusty," We were the Super Powers if you will, Nikkita Koloff and the Son of a Plumber from Austin, Texas!" [22:20 - 22:30]

Cody Rhodes will be out of action for nine months

As revealed in the most recent RAW episode, Cody Rhodes is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period after his recent surgery to fix his pectoral injury.

The former Intercontinental Champion got hurt on the road to Hell in a Cell and was surprisingly allowed to wrestle at the premium live event in a brutal match against Seth Rollins. Rhodes emerged victorious but also later confirmed his untimely hiatus from WWE.

The RAW Superstar should ideally be given the green signal to return around WrestleMania season, and most fans will hope for him to be back for the Royal Rumble showdown. In case you missed it, Vince Russo also pitched an idea to keep Cody Rhodes relevant during his time off from the promotion. You can read more on that here.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far