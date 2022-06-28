“Keep him alive without wrestling” - WWE veteran feels Cody Rhodes can get a new role during hiatus (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of RAW to provide an update on his rehabilitation process.

Despite The American Nightmare confirming that he will likely be out for nine months, many expect him to be back by next year's WrestleMania. On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that the former AEW star should get a new role that would keep him relevant during his injury hiatus.

Cody Rhodes was WWE's most prominent babyface before he suffered an untimely injury and his RAW promo made it certain that the company still considers him a big deal.

Rhodes will likely get a massive pop upon his return, and Russo believes WWE can still find a way to feature him on TV every week until he gets cleared to wrestle. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review:

"I'm just wondering, bro, like. See, if it were me, I would definitely find a way to keep him alive without wrestling. You could tell a story," noted Vince Russo. "You could have him on there every week. I mean, you could put him in a certain role. Like, my question is, so what, we're not going to see him for another nine months? There is a way to keep him in the mix, bro." [53:30 – 54:20]

Cody Rhodes has been positioned as a main event talent in WWE

The former AEW EVP has been treated as a top-tier superstar ever since he chose to return to the Stamford-based company.

Cody Rhodes picked up three massive premium live event victories during his action-packed feud with Seth Rollins, and the next logical step was for him to progress to the world title picture.

@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match." "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/1hfxkLec8m

Unfortunately, he tore his pectoral muscle during his preparations for Hell in a Cell and is now slated to be out for nine months following recent surgery.

Rhodes has shown tremendous progress of late and could push for a Royal Rumble comeback and possibly a run for Roman Reigns' spot at the top of WWE once he is back.

