The Undertaker heaps praise on injured WWE RAW Superstar

WWE Legend The Undertaker has commented on Cody Rhodes' ongoing second stint with the promotion.

The American Nightmare began his second run with the company at WrestleMania 38. He took on The Visionary Seth Rollins that night and managed to beat him. As the rivalry with Seth continued, the two men squared off at WrestleMania Backlash, but the outcome was no different.

The final chapter of the feud unfolded at WWE Hell in a Cell, where Cody battled inside the structure with a torn pectoral tendon. Against all odds, he made it 3-0 against Rollins. However, he is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair the tendon.

The Undertaker, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 38, recently spoke on SI.com’s Week in Wrestling and explained that Cody is now a much different version of himself compared to his initial run with the company:

“Cody is his own man now, and he believes in himself. I don’t think he did the first time through,” said The Deadman.

The Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon

As soon as WWE announced that the Phenom would be inducted into the promotion's prestigious Hall of Fame, fans went berserk on social media. Some went on to call this year's induction ceremony the greatest of all time.

It was even more special because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself inducted The Deadman into the special class of wrestlers. It is a rare sight when Vince takes the initiative to induct a wrestler. The only time it happened before was when Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

An emotional Undertaker addressed the crowd that night and delivered a heartwarming speech which included special mentions of Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Before signing off, the Phenom said, "Never Say Never."

