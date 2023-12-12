AEW star sends a hilarious message to CM Punk

CM Punk's recent return to WWE hasn't stopped AEW stars from giving him shoutouts on social media, with the likes of Ricky Starks and FTR doing so recently. One of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most popular stars has also joined the action with a humorous post on Instagram.

The star in question is Danhausen. The 'Very Nice, Very Evil' star is known to have developed a close friendship with Punk during the latter's time in AEW, and the two have often been seen interacting and joking with each other online.

The Pepsi brand enjoyed its 125th birthday this year and has been running several campaigns in celebration. Since CM Punk has been closely tied with the Pepsi logo over the years, Danhausen jokingly misinterpreted an Instagram post by the soft drink company and wished Punk himself a happy 125th birthday.

Check out the face-painted star's Instagram story below:

Danhausen wishes Punk a happy 125th birthday on Instagram.

Ace Steel's wife could tell the story of the 'Brawl Out' incident between CM Punk and The Elite

The backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite following AEW All Out 2022 resulted in the suspensions of Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, as well as the release of Ace Steel from the company.

In the aftermath of the incident, it seems that all involved parties have signed non-disclosure agreements, barring them from speaking of the fiasco to the public. However, Ace Steel recently revealed on Wrestling With Rip Rogers that his wife witnessed the event and could talk about it if she wanted to:

"Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much. Family still exists in this business. There are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know. I think my wife's the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe, someday."

Ace Steel's wife was not employed by AEW but was backstage that night to support her husband and CM Punk. It seems unlikely she'll ever tell the story of what happened, but stranger things have occurred in the wrestling business.

Do you think wrestling fans will ever get to hear what actually happened backstage after All Out 2022? Sound off in the comments section below!

