CM Punk's close friend says "only one" person can reveal details about the 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW

CM Punk was fired from AEW in September 2023 after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. This wasn't the first time Punk was part of a real-life scuffle during his tenure with the promotion, as he and The Elite engaged in a brawl last year. The Second City Saint's close friend, Ace Steel, has now commented on the incident.

Punk made some controversial comments in a press conference following All Out 2022. This reportedly led to a backstage scuffle between him and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks). Steel was also a part of the real-life incident, now unofficially dubbed as 'Brawl Out.'

While several reports have emerged about the backstage skirmish over the past year, the people involved haven't spoken openly about the debacle. On a recent edition of Wrestling With Rip Rogers, Ace Steel said his wife witnessed the fiasco and could be the only one to share its details at some point in the future.

"Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much. Family still exists in this business. There are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know. I think my wife's the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe, someday." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

All the parties involved in 'Brawl Out' were punished by the AEW management. The Elite and CM Punk were stripped of their titles. Reports indicated that Steel was fired because of his involvement in the altercation but was later re-signed after Punk made his return. The Second City Saint and his friend have now left the promotion.

Bryan Danielson was on the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk from AEW

The 'Brawl Out' incident seemingly caused much friction backstage in AEW. While Punk briefly returned to the company as part of its new weekly show, Collision, he was fired because of his real-life altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 following his AEW exit. Upon his arrival in the sports entertainment juggernaut, reports indicated that the former world champion's long-time friend and on-screen rival, Bryan Danielson, played a role in his departure.

The American Dragon later clarified that while he was part of the disciplinary committee that fired Punk, he didn't have the final say on the decision. Some other reports suggested that Danielson also fined fellow AEW wrestlers for their unacceptable social media posts.

Punk looks set to feud with Seth Rollins following his WWE comeback. Meanwhile, Danielson is competing in AEW's Continental Classic tournament after recovering from an injury.

