AEW star sends an interesting message after Tony Khan announces mystery talent's appearance on Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan has teased a potential debut of a brand new star on t he upcoming episode of Dynamite. Max Caster has reacted to Khan's announcement.

Ad

At the AEW Revolution PPV event, Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the International Champion. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced the International Title Eliminator first-round match between Beast Mortos and a mystery Wild Card opponent.

Former Tag Team Champion Max Caster reacted to Khan's post and seemingly hinted at being Beast Mortos' opponent on Dynamite.

"WHO CAN SURVIVE THE BEST WRESTLER ALIVE™️???"

Ad

Trending

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo claims AEW CEO Tony Khan can not write a wrestling show

Tony Khan is the head booker and CEO of All Elite Wrestling. However, he has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans and veterans alike about his approach in booking wrestling shows. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also talked about Khan's booking abilities.

Ad

In a recent edition of The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed Khan could not write a television show, which leads to him relying on shock factors. Russo stated that nobody is going to react to the shocking turns in storylines as it is repetitive in Tony Khan's booking.

"Tony Khan cannot write a television show. That is why he's got to rely on the shock factor. Well, 'since I don't know how to write compelling story lines, since I don't know how to create characters, I'll just have my wrestlers stab each other bro because everybody will talk about that'. No, bro. Nobody's gonna talk about it because if you if you continue to do desperate acts like that, you're you're 500,000, 600,000, whatever it is, bro. Yeah."

We will have to wait and see what changes Tony Khan has in plans for AEW once The Death Riders storyline ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback