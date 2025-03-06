"You're gonna lose your television deal" - Tony Khan sent urgent warning over recent AEW segment by former WWE writer

A recent AEW segment has come under fire. A former WWE writer recently slammed Tony Khan for the part of the show.

Ad

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet's rivalry will continue at Revolution 2025 when they face each other in a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship. This week on Dynamite, both Swerve and Ricochet signed a contract for their upcoming match. During the segment, tensions escalated, resulting in Ricochet attempting to stab Swerve with a pair of scissors. However, the former AEW World Champion was able to evade the attack and instead stabbed Ricochet with a pair of scissors he was carrying instead. This segment did not sit well with Vince Russo.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo expressed his discontent. He stated that Tony Khan cannot write a television show and relies on shock value instead of crafting compelling storylines and creating intricate characters.

"Tony Khan cannot write a television show. That is why he's got to rely on the shock factor. Well, 'since I don't know how to write compelling story lines, since I don't know how to create characters, I'll just have my wrestlers stab each other bro because everybody won't talk about that'. No, bro. Nobody's gonna talk about it because if you if you continue to do desperate acts like that, you're you're 500,000, 600,000, whatever it is, bro. Yeah."

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He continued, stating that AEW will continue to lose its audience until it loses its TV deal and questioned Tony's intent to have such segments on his show.

"You're gonna go down to 400,000. Then you're gonna go down to 300,000. Then you're gonna lose your television deal, Tony Khan. What is the intent there? Tell me what the intent there. Ricochet pulls out a scissor and what? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland? Is that what he's gonna do, bro? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland with a scissor. That's what you want me to believe. This is the AEW that MJF says I need to watch." [28:20 - 29:28]

Ad

Ad

MJF had some choice words to say about Tony Khan

MJF has arguably been the most substantial homegrown star that AEW has produced since the company's launch in 2019. Maxwell is one of the best in-ring performers and possesses incredible mic skills, making him a force to be reckoned with. The "Salt of the Earth" has found remarkable success in AEW and has been pivotal to the company's growth over the years.

Ad

During a recent interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, MJF took credit for AEW's recent success and stated that the company is thriving now because of him, not because of Tony Khan. He also referred to his boss as a moron.

"AEW, slowly but surely, is growing all over again because what we're doing right now is we're putting undoubtedly great content out. The great content is me. It's got nothing to do with Tony Khan; he's a fu**ing moron; it's got everything to do with me. You're tuning in to see me. I'm back, and I've been back, and I'm interesting, and I've been interesting. We're on a tear right now, and people are very interested to see me and Hangman go at it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to face off against Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback