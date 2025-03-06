Top AEW star calls Tony Khan a "f***ing moron"

AEW has been on a roll lately. After an underwhelming 2024, the company is seemingly back on track. Fans and veterans have praised Tony Khan for his strong booking decisions and are expecting the promotion to continue with the same as the year progresses.

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). At the age of 28, he is one of the most established names in the world of professional wrestling. The Wolf of Wrestling is a former AEW World Champion and a former International Champion. Furthermore, he is the youngest and the longest-reigning world champion in the promotion's history. Friedman is a skilled in-ring competitor. However, it's his promo skills that are arguably unmatched.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner acknowledged All Elite Wrestling's recent success. However, he believes that he is responsible for the glory and not Tony Khan. Additionally, he called the 42-year-old "a f***ing moron!"

"AEW, slowly but surely, is growing all over again because what we're doing right now is we're putting undoubtedly great content out. The great content is me. It's got nothing to do with Tony Khan; he's a fu**ing moron; it's got everything to do with me. You're tuning in to see me. I'm back, and I've been back, and I'm interesting, and I've been interesting. We're on a tear right now, and people are very interested to see me and Hangman go at it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star MJF on John Cena's shocking heel turn

At the recent WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, John Cena shocked the world when he attacked Cody Rhodes and turned heel in the process. During the same interaction, MJF revealed that he watched it live and was quite impressed with the segment.

"I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment, and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point-blank, end of discussion," Friedman said.

MJF will lock horns with ''Hangman'' Adam Page at Revolution 2025.

