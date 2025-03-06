Tony Khan makes an unexpected announcement on Hologram and his "family rival"

Tony Khan has announced an exciting matchup featuring AEW star Hologram. The masked star has been making waves in All Elite Wrestling.

Hologram and Dralistico are among the best up-and-coming luchadors in professional wrestling today. AEW always tries to give fans exciting matchups, and CEO Tony Khan has confirmed a major bout for the March 8, 2025, edition of Collision.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the All Elite Wrestling President announced a first-time-ever match between Hologram and Dralistico for Saturday's Collision. Khan also called Dralistico Hologram's "family rival" as part of the announcement.

"This Saturday, 3/8 On @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax 8pm ET/7pm CT Saturday Night #AEWCollision @AEWHologram vs @DRALISTICO_LFI LFI’s Dralistico will collide vs his family rival Hologram in their first ever 1-on-1 match THIS SATURDAY! Don’t miss Collision On TNT + Max This Saturday!"

Al Snow claims AEW CEO Tony Khan lacks leadership skills

Tony Khan is the head of creative in All Elite Wrestling, but he often gets slammed for his booking of certain stars. Despite that, Khan has brought some top talents to the company, like Cope, Jon Moxley, Ricochet, and more.

On a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Al Snow claimed the All Elite Wrestling CEO brought former WWE stars to AEW just for the sake of an "initial pop." He said Khan didn't have creative plans for several talents and lacked leadership skills.

"And that has to do with that lack of leadership and direction and singular vision, and Tony's taken an approach with bringing these ex-WWE guys over just for that initial pop or a reaction, and then, like, 'Okay, well, now I've got an extra action figure, I'm just gonna put it back in the case, we'll bring it out when we think it fits.' He doesn't have a direct plan or an idea, he just sees a guy, like, say Edge (Adam Copeland), and he goes, 'Oh, that'd be cool, what if we brought Edge over here?'" Snow said. [1:02 - 1:40]

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for former WWE stars like Cope, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, and more in 2025.

