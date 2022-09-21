AEW star sends a one-word message ahead of world title match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam

MJF has sent an interesting message on social media ahead of the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

The Blackpool Combat Club members will meet in the final of the Tournament of Champions to crown the new AEW World Champion. The tournament was announced after CM Punk was forced to vacate the title following All Out 2022.

One person with a ventured interest in the match is MJF, who took to Twitter to respond to a post from Bleacher Report. The tweet asked fans who would win the AEW World Championship on tonight's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Here's how Friedman responded:

"Lol," tweeted @The_MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity following his win in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. However, The Salt of the Earth is yet to announce when and where he will use his poker chip.

Will Bryan Danielson be able to avenge his loss against Jon Moxley?

Since returning from injury at Dynamite's Fight for the Fallen edition, Danielson has looked to avenge his recent losses in AEW.

The American Dragon has already evened his win/loss records with Daniel Garcia, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho. That said, Jon Moxley is last on his high-profile list of opponents.

George Mentzos @GeorgeMentzos AEW Revolution 6/3/2022



Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson



****1/4



maybe the two best wrestlers in AEW having an excellent match. AEW Revolution 6/3/2022Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson ****1/4maybe the two best wrestlers in AEW having an excellent match.

Moxley defeated Danielson in a brutal bout at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022. Since then, the two have become a unit as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. Hence, Bryan has not gotten the opportunity to even the score with the former AEW World Champion until now.

It will be interesting to see if the stablemates can keep their association aside and showcase a vicious contest for the coveted title tonight.

Will Bryan Danielson become the new AEW World Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far