"You'll see another side of me"- AEW star sends message to CM Punk ahead of potential match

Ricky Starks has been on an upward trajectory since he joined AEW, and much like everyone else, he cannot wait to have a match against CM Punk.

The 'Absolute' Ricky Starks spoke to WrestleTalk to discuss a potential match against CM Punk in the future. The FTW champion said that when the match happens, people will see a different side of him.

"I don't know for certain, I know that Punk is dealing with Will Hobbs and I know that Punk vs Hobbs is gonna happen on Rampage so I think his hands are pretty full. Down the line, for sure I can see it happening. I don't see why not. In fact, once that does happen, you'll see another side of me that most people haven't seen yet and I think that's pretty cool," said Ricky Starks.

CM Punk is scheduled to take on Powerhouse Will Hobbs on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this coming Friday.

Ricky Starks believes he can go toe to toe with CM Punk on the mic

CM Punk is one of the best talkers in the modern era, but that doesn't intimidate Ricky Starks, who is no slouch himself when given the microphone.

The former NWA star believes he can spar with CM Punk on the mic and it will be right up his alley.

"I consider myself pretty quick witted so I would go ahead and say that it would be entertaining for the fans. There's times I'll go to Twitter and respond to these fans, these comments from random people that talk trash to me cause it's fun and I'm bored and I like to make other people laugh. With that in mind, going verbally, a sparring match with Punk, that's right up my alley. That'll tickle me so much to have," said Ricky Starks.

Considering the Second City Saint's issues with Team Taz off late, it's reasonable to think we will eventually see a CM Punk vs Ricky Starks match in the future.

