AEW star sends a message to CM Punk after WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk recently headlined WrestleMania 41 Night One in Las Vegas. In the process, he achieved his lifelong dream of main eventing 'Mania. Punk battled Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match on the show. AEW star Danhausen sent a message to the former AEW World Champion after his high-profile bout.
Ever since he debuted in the WWE, CM Punk aimed to headline WrestleMania. However, he couldn't achieve the goal during his first run with the company. The Second City Saint, accompanied by Paul Heyman, made a grand entrance at the Las Vegas event. A video was played before Punk's arrival, highlighting how pro wrestling was his only addiction.
Later, Living Colour performed "Cult of Personality", leading to Punk and Heyman's arrival. While he couldn't win the match, The Second City Saint thanked everyone who had supported him in his career in an emotional Instagram post. AEW star Danhausen recently sent a heartfelt message to his real-life friend in the comments section of the post.
"Love you my friend. Proud of you," Danhausen wrote.
Fans were delighted to see CM Punk achieve his dream this past weekend. Despite losing, Punk was very happy to close WWE's biggest show of the year.
CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW
After he was betrayed by his best friend, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania, Punk tried to confront him and Seth Rollins on RAW. The Visionary and The Best in the World immediately started brawling inside the ring.
After Rollins took out Punk, Roman Reigns came out aiming to destroy The Visionary. Punk and Reigns' plans were shattered by Bron Breakker, who joined forces with Rollins and Heyman, taking out the babyface duo. Fans were shocked to see such a shocking angle unfold on the RAW after WrestleMania.
Fans are really excited to witness this new version of Seth Rollins, along with his new allies, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see where this story goes with Backlash 2025 inching closer.