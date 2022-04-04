"It means nothing" - AEW star sends a message to Dolph Ziggler

AEW star Ryan Nemeth took to Twitter to jokingly challenge his brother and current NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Nemeth wants to face the Showoff on an episode of AEW Dark.

Dolph Ziggler was in action on WrestleMania weekend as he faced Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand and Deliver. The Showoff was able to retain the championship by putting away Breakker with the help of a little eye poke and a massive superkick.

Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth took to Twitter to quote Ziggler's tweet after retaining the NXT title with a challenge, albeit sarcastically. The Wingmen member said that Dolph's victory does not mean anything unless he faces him on an episode of Dark.

Here's what Ryan Nemeth said:

"Until you defend this title against me on AEW Dark on Youtube, It means nothing."

AEW star Ryan Nemeth has previously taken a dig at Ziggler's NXT Championship win

Back in March of this year, Dolph Ziggler toppled Bron Breakker at the Roadblock edition of NXT 2.0 to become the champion in a triple threat match that also involved Tommaso Ciampa.

AEW star Ryan Nemeth had a funny take on Ziggler's victory back then as well, stating that the former World Heavyweight Champion was jealous of his brother's big win against Top Flight on Dark and insinuated that the Showoff played politics with Vince McMahon to upstage his brother.

"I guess someone got jealous of my big match against Top Flight on Dark tonight but congrats tho," Nemeth wrote.

Dolph Ziggler is yet to respond to Ryan Nemeth's challenge. However, the prospect of the former world champion and Nemeth facing each other for the NXT Championship is quite unlikely since they both work in rival promotions.

