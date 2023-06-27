AEW star sends a message to Hook after Jungle Boy's heel turn at Forbidden Door

A popular AEW star recently sent a reassuring message to Hook after Jungle Boy's betrayal at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The name in question is none other than Danhausen.

Jack Perry faced Sanada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the cross-promotional mega event in Canada. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Perry failed to dethrone the Japanese star and lost via pinfall.

Post-match, Hook helped him walk up the ramp, but before they could reach the backstage area, Perry hit a vicious lariat on the FTW Champion, turning heel in the process. He then mockingly did his babyface poses before lifting Hook's title, seemingly emerging as the undefeated star's next opponent for the gold.

Danhausen took to Twitter to react to Jungle Boy's villainous persona and said he would not betray Hook like the 26-year-old star did. You can check out his tweet below.

"HOOK, Danhausen would never do what Jangleman Jack Jerry did," tweeted Danhausen.

Wrestling veteran has previously commented on a heel turn for AEW star Jungle Boy

While speaking on one of the recent editions of the Keeping It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that turning AEW star Jungle Boy heel would "unleash some personality" in him.

The veteran highlighted how WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has benefited greatly after joining the villainous faction Judgment Day.

"I got an idea for Jack Perry, Jack Perry should turn heel. Remember how we spoke when a guy has zero personality as a babyface, and sometimes like if you turn heel, sometimes it opens a door and you unleash some personality. You saw what happened with Dominik [Mysterio], Dominik was doing the babyface scripted promos, he felt very uncomfortable doing them, but as a heel he's very comfortable." [4:45 - 5:11]

While Jack Perry is finally moving over to the dark side at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan books him in All Elite Wrestling.

