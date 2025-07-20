AEW star sends a message after Tony Khan announces she’s All Elite

Tony Khan recently announced that an AEW star is officially All Elite. This star has now sent a message after the announcement.Thekla was one of the top female stars in Japan. She made a name for herself in Stardom, where she wrestled for a couple of years. She left the promotion after she was fired for attacking the company's president, Taro Okada. This was her last storyline with the company.Following this, she made her in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest 2025, where she defeated Lady Frost. Since then, she has competed in a handful of matches for the promotion. She also participated in the Women's Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas.Tony Khan recently took to social media to confirm that Thekla was placed on probation for 45 days due to the way she departed Stardom. However, her probation is now over, officially making her a member of the AEW roster.Following this announcement, The Toxic Spider took to social media to send a warning to the women's division.&quot;THE TOXIC REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN. THE SPIDER IS ALL ELITE. 🕷️&quot;Check out her tweet below:Queen Aminata asked Tony Khan to terminate Thekla's contract within 45 daysIt looks like not everyone is happy that Thekla is All Elite. Queen Aminata and The Toxic Spider have been feuding with each other ever since the latter defeated the former on the June 11, 2025, episode of Collision. Since then, these two women have been on the opposite side of the ring a few times.Hence, when Tony Khan broke the news that Thekla was All Elite, Queen Aminata asked him to terminate her contract within 45 days.&quot;@TonyKhan I will give you another 45 days before you terminate her contract but violence will continue in the meantime,&quot; Aminata wrote.Check out her tweet below:It will be interesting to see if Thekla will be able to find success in All Elite Wrestling.