Tony Khan given 45 days to terminate current AEW star’s contract

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:08 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Tony Khan was asked to terminate a current AEW star's contract. This wrestler joined the company recently.

Thekla was one of the biggest stars in Stardom over the past few years. However, her time with the Japanese promotion came to an end after she attacked the company's president, Taro Okada. Following this, she made her in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest this year and defeated Lady Frost. It didn't take long for The Toxic Spider to get on the bad side of some of the women on the roster. The following week after her first match, she faced and defeated Queen Aminata, thereby kickstarting their feud. She has been a thorn in Aminata's side over the past few weeks as the two women competed against each other on multiple occasions.

Recently, Tony Khan took to social media to say that Thekla was put on a 45-day probation period after her debut at Fyter Fest. However, her probation is now over, making her an official AEW star. Queen Aminata responded to this tweet, asking her boss to terminate Thekla's contract within the next 45 days.

"@TonyKhan I will give you another 45 days before you terminate her contract but violence will continue in the meantime," wrote Aminata.
Check out her tweet here:

Tony Khan confirmed another huge signing for AEW

Alex Windsor competed in a few matches for AEW last year. However, she had still not signed with the promotion. She even competed for the ROH Women's World Championship earlier this year. In June, Windsor confirmed that she had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. She finally showed up as a surprise entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and this week on Collision, she competed against Taya Valkyrie.

Following this match, Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Alex Windsor is now All Elite.

"The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite," Khan wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see how Alex Windsor performs under the AEW banner.

