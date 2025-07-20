Tony Khan confirms ANOTHER huge AEW signing

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 02:17 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan backstage at an AEW event (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

A major AEW signing has officially been confirmed by the company's president, Tony Khan. The announcement was made after the star's debut on Collision.

Tony Khan officially announced the AEW signing of Alex Windsor during the latest episode of Collision. After making a couple of TV appearances as an indie wrestler last year, Windsor disclosed in June that she had inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. The 31-year-old star's arrival was teased on television for weeks.

At All In: Texas, Alex Windsor surprisingly showed up as one of the competitors in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. Tonight, she made her Collision debut, squaring off against Taya Valkyrie in singles competition. Following her impressive win over Valkyrie, Tony Khan sent Windsor a message.

On X, Khan called Alex Windsor "very impressive" after her debut match on Collision. He also confirmed that the 31-year-old was now part of AEW by sharing the official All Elite graphic for her.

"The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official: @HailWindsor is All Elite," Khan wrote.

Over the past year, All Elite Wrestling has signed many prominent names like Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander. Fans will have to wait and see what Khan has in store for Alex Windsor following her stellar Collision debut.

Edited by Pratik Singh
