AEW star sends a seven-word message to haters saying WWE won’t regret releasing him

An AEW star recently had an interesting response to the fans saying that the WWE won't regret letting him go.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland, who was released from the WWE in 2021. Swerve then signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has been on a roll ever since. The Mogul Embassy Leader recently scored a huge victory over Hangman Page in a brutal Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023, and many believe that he will become a World Champion in 2024.

However, some fans have bashed the latter and called him overrated, to which Swerve responded by saying:

"We will spin the block later on..."

AEW's Swerve Strickland recalls working under Triple H

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up about his experience working under WWE's Head of Creative Triple H.

Swerve Strickland (FKA Issiah Swerve Scott) was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2021. The latter worked under Triple H in the NXT brand and even held the NXT North American Title.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Swerve revealed his experience in the WWE:

"I always told Triple H at the time, first two months there was like, Hey, thank you. I appreciate everything that you've given me. I'm happy to be here. What can I do to be one of your guys? Then three months later, I appreciate everything. Thank you. This has been awesome to experience appreciate you having me here. What would I have to do to be one of those guys? Three months after that like a year now? I'm like, What's stopping you from making me one of your guys? Now it's like, I'm putting the pressure on him. Because like now the equity has grown."

He further added:

"Now. He knows I'm serious. I know what I have to offer, and stuff like that. And that may be like, I don't know that maybe like, it could be taken as a disrespectful, like, you don't know what you're talking about. You're not seeing me here," he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

