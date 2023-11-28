"He knows I'm serious" - 33-year-old former WWE star recalls putting pressure on Triple H to push him 

Chief Content Officer and the Head of Creative in WWE, Triple H, is lauded for some of the changes in the programming. Recently, he's come into the spotlight for the CM Punk signing by WWE. One former WWE star spoke about his experience working with Hunter, which was not very positive.

That wrestler is Swerve Strickland, who previously wrestled in WWE as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, recently revealed his experience on the podcast 'Insight with Chris Van Vliet.'

"I always told Triple H at the time, first two months there was like, Hey, thank you. I appreciate everything that you've given me. I'm happy to be here. What can I do to be one of your guys? Then three months later, I appreciate everything. Thank you. This has been awesome to experience appreciate you having me here. What would I have to do to be one of those guys? Three months after that like a year now? I'm like, What's stopping you from making me one of your guys? Now it's like, I'm putting the pressure on him. Because like now the equity has grown."

He continued:

"Now. He knows I'm serious. I know what I have to offer, and stuff like that. And that may be like, I don't know that maybe like, it could be taken as a disrespectful, like, you don't know what you're talking about. You're not seeing me here," he said. [h/t chrisvanvliet.com]

Strickland was let go by the WWE in 2021. In 2022, he joined the AEW and has been in some major feuds in Tony Khan's company, including one with Sting.

Swerve Strickland's Full Gear '23 gets support from former WWE World Champion

Swerve Strickland had a violent match with Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear '23. One particular spot in the match included Page drinking Swerve's blood before the latter defeated him. While the audience was divided about it, wrestling icon Matt Hardy supported that spot, saying it escalated the feud between the two.

Strickland continues to elevate in AEW. Since his debut, he has won the AEW Tag Team Championship and now leads The Mogul Embassy, a team that has feuded with top stars in AEW, including Sting, Darby Allin, Keith Lee, and others.

What do you think? Is Tony Khan using Strickland to his full potential? Tell us in the comments section below.