AEW Full Gear 2023 has been received well by the audience, and one particular match has got all the attention. The audience was divided about the spots that were presented in the match, including one particularly violent one. That match, a Texas Deathmatch, had Swerve Strickland drink Adam Page's blood before defeating him.

While such a spot would get a pass from the audience in the nineties, it does have a shock-value today, and not in the nicest way. However, a wrestling icon has now come out in support of the spot. Matt Hardy has spoken out about the spot on his podcast, 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.'

"Everyone busted their a** at Full Gear, but for me, the match that really stood out and had me on the edge of my seat was Swerve and Hangman. It was a polarizing match ... some people didn't dig it. But I love how they've escalated their rivalry and taken it to another level. They did some stuff that's very memorable, that you won't be forgetting anytime soon." he said. [h/t wrestlinginc.com]

Hardy is currently signed with AEW. He and his brother, Jeff Hardy, were an integral part of The Attitude Era in the WWE. Matt is also credited with creating the 'Broken' character when he was in TNA, an edgy one that fans consider to be one of the best in professional wrestling.

AEW is bleeding numbers at the ratings table

Tony Khan's booking is not doing great. AEW programming continues to drop compared to last year. Such numbers aren't good for any television show. Television contracts are the backbone of any wrestling promotion. Many upcoming ones become irrelevant just because they don't have a television contract.

Khan has had a dismal experience whenever it comes to ratings. His booking for AEW Dynamite infamously lost the Tuesday Night Ratings War to WWE NXT earlier this year.

