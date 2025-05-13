AEW star sends a three-word message to The Miz after his huge announcement

Former WWE World Champion The Miz recently made a huge personal announcement and received a heartfelt reaction from a current AEW star. The star was The Miz's tag team partner in the Stamford-based company.

John Morrison (aka Johnny TV) has a message for The A-Lister. Morrison is mostly known for his time in WWE, where he held tag team gold several times alongside The Miz. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut in May 2022 and later signed with the promotion.

The Miz recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he would be the new host of the popular game show, American Gladiators. The former WWE Champion expressed his gratitude with the following caption:

"I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is absolutely SCREAMING—this show was such a huge part of my childhood. I used to watch it with my dad, and being part of its return is bringing back so many amazing memories," he said.

The SmackDown Superstar continued:

"A huge thank you to MGM and Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with such an iconic legacy. To the fans, we are working hard to create something truly incredible that honors the original while bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. Get ready!!! AMERICAN GLADIATORS IS BACK, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever!"

Many stars in the wrestling world reacted to the news shared by The Miz, including his former tag team partner and current AEW star, John Morrison.

"Congratulations!! Holy sh*t!!" he wrote.

John Morrison's comment on The Miz's latest Instagram post.

The Miz was recently taken out by a former AEW star

Former AEW star Aleister Black (FKA Malakai Black) made his blockbuster WWE return on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, attacking The Miz with a Black Mass. On the May 02 edition of SmackDown, Aleister made his in-ring return with a victory over the veteran.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Dutch Destroyer defeated Carmelo Hayes with a roll-up before knocking out The A-Lister yet again with a Black Mass.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The A-lister in WWE.

