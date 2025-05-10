The Miz gets knocked out by former AEW star for the second time

The Miz tried to get involved in a former AEW star's match. He got knocked out instead.

Despite being a prominent feature on AEW TV for the past couple of years, Aleister Black chose to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. After weeks of teasers, he debuted on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 and knocked out The Miz, who was complaining about not being involved in The Showcase of The Immortals.

On the May 2 episode of the blue brand, the A-Lister lost to Aleister Black in the latter's first televised WWE match since October 2020. This week on SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes stepped up to face the former House of Black member.

Ahead of the match, Miz tried to hype up Carmelo Hayes, stating that tonight is the night he shows the world why he is the Tenth Wonder of the World. He then told the former NXT star to stick to the plan he designed.

Hayes and Black had an enthralling back-and-forth match. During the bout, Miz got on the apron to distract the Dutch Destroyer. However, Melo accidentally bumped into him. This allowed Black to pick up the win.

Immediately following the pinfall, Miz rushed the ring to attack the former AEW star but was laid out with the Black Mass for the second time in under a month.

It will be interesting to see if Aleister Black will continue to feud with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in the future.

