AEW star sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan ahead of her rumored WWE return

It has been five months since fans have seen Liv Morgan in the ring, with many clamoring for her return. Ahead of her potential comeback, one of her friends, current AEW star CJ Perry, has posted an appreciation message for her.

Morgan and Perry got to work with each other in WWE until the latter was released back in 2021. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been nursing an injury since July. Meanwhile, Perry, on the other hand, has moved to AEW, as she debuted for the promotion back in September.

On Twitter, CJ Perry shared an appreciation post for Liv Morgan made by a fan. She then reacted to the post and complimented Morgan with a simple two-worded caption. This was nothing more than simply a show of their great friendship with one another.

"Your [sic] perfect 😘 @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.

Liv Morgan shouts out a match with Becky Lynch in an appreciative post

Yesterday, before Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan reminisced about her first shot at a women's title. She shared a heartfelt message on how this match felt like a culmination of all the hard work she put in.

This was even more special for her as that night marked the 20th anniversary since Lita and Trish Stratus were the main event of a WWE show, the first women to do so.

She ended up losing her match, but this moment, according to her, started everything. In the end, she was able to go as far as becoming a SmackDown Women's Champion.

"In honor of Monday night Raw tonight, I thought I’d throw it back to my first ever women’s championship match vs @beckylynchwwe ✨This night meant so much to me for so many reasons… After years and years of hard work, I finally got an opportunity to prove what my fans and I have known for a long long time, that I was READY. To make this night even more special, it came exactly 20 years after Lita and Trish iconically became the first ever women to main event a WWE show. Even though the red heads won both times, this was the true start of my history in the making & I can’t wait to make more ❤️‍🔥 History has a funny way of repeating itself," Liv Morgan shared.

There have not been any specific details regarding Morgan's return, but based on the Instagram post alone, she could be teasing that she is set to make more history.

Do you think Liv Morgan will make her return soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

