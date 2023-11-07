"This night meant so much to me" - Liv Morgan pens down an emotional message aimed at Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan took to social media to send a message to Becky Lynch as she recalled her first-ever Women's Championship match in WWE.

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. However, for her first-ever title match in WWE, she challenged for the RAW Women's Championship.

Before this week's RAW, Morgan took to Instagram to send an emotional message. Despite Lynch walking out with the victory, Morgan was nothing but proud of herself.

"In honor of Monday night Raw tonight, I thought I’d throw it back to my first ever women’s championship match vs @beckylynchwwe ✨This night meant so much to me for so many reasons…After years and years of hard work, I finally got an opportunity to prove what my fans and I have known for a long long time, that I was READY. To make this night even more special, it came exactly 20 years after Lita and Trish iconically became the first ever women to main event a WWE show. Even though the red heads won both times, this was the true start of my history in the making & I can’t wait to make more ❤️‍🔥 History has a funny way of repeating itself," Liv Morgan shared.

Check out Liv Morgan's Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan is expected to make her return soon

Before being forced to sit on the sidelines due to injury, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship. Their second reign as champions came to an end at the hands of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Morgan will be aiming for redemption upon her return to WWE. According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is close to making her highly awaited comeback.

"Morgan is expected to return soon," Meltzer said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Liv Morgan upon her return.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's emotional message on Instagram? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here