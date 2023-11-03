Update on Liv Morgan's potential return to WWE - Reports

Liv Morgan has established herself as one of the top stars in WWE over the past few years, whether it was inside the squared circle or in the world of entertainment. According to a recent report, there's an update regarding the former SmackDown Women's Champion's return to the promotion.

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the Women's Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, they ended up in a feud with Rhea Ripley. On the July 24th episode of WWE RAW, Mami viciously attacked Morgan and wrote her off weekly television.

It's been a while since Morgan has made an appearance for the company, and there is a positive update on her return. According to Dave Meltzer on WON, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to return to the promotion sooner than anyone expected.

"Morgan is expected to return soon."

The insider hasn't provided any date of return but mentioned that it is expected to happen soon.

Liv Morgan provides an update regarding her injury during WWE hiatus

In 2021, Liv Morgan returned to the promotion and kick-started her run as a singles star when she feuded with Becky Lynch. Over the past few years, she established herself as a major asset to the promotion.

Liv also captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and defeated Ronda Rousey on three separate occasions. Speaking to Muscle and Health, Morgan provided an update regarding her injury during her hiatus from WWE. Check it out:

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes," said Morgan

Rhea Ripley attacked Liv on RAW to write her off from television so that she could recover from her ongoing injuries. It will be interesting to see when Morgan returns to weekly television.

