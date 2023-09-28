Liv Morgan reveals the reason behind her WWE hiatus 

Liv Morgan hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the July 24 episode of RAW, when Rhea Ripley attacked her. Raquel Rodriguez then stepped in to help her fallen friend but was unable to win the championship from Ripley back at Payback.

There were recent rumors that Morgan was sidelined while filing Queen Of The Ring, but as part of her recent interview with Muscle and Health, she revealed that she is currently out injured.

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes," said Morgan [H/T: Fightful]

It's currently unclear when Morgan will return to WWE since she didn't detail what injury she is currently dealing with.

Will Liv Morgan pick up her feud with Rhea Ripley when she returns to WWE?

Rhea Ripley took Morgan out, but in the two months since her last appearance, Nia Jax has returned and appears to have targeted the Women's World Champion.

Jade Cargill has also signed with the Stamford-based company and could be looking to target Rhea Ripley, which could leave Morgan unable to exact the revenge she would have hoped for when she made her return.

Do you think Liv Morgan will feud with Rhea Ripley when she returns to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

