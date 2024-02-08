AEW star sends a two-word message to Scott D'Amore following his termination from TNA

An AEW star has shared a short message for Scott D'Amore, one of the top backstage personnel in the wrestling business who had spent years developing TNA wrestling as its president. The star in question is Mike Santana.

Scott D'Amore had been working in the industry for well over three decades, first beginning as an in-ring performer and then transitioning into a corporate role. He joined TNA back in 2003, with his first stint lasting for about seven years. He returned to the company in 2017 when it was IMPACT Wrestling and was promoted to the role of company President in 2023.

While it seemed that he would remain an important part of the company following its rebranding to TNA at the 2024 Hard to Kill pay-per-view, things took a drastic turn. On February 7, he was terminated from the company and replaced by Anthony Cicione as the TNA President.

The decision was a shocker for many in the business, who held a deep respect and admiration for Scott D'Amore, including Mike Santana. The AEW star took to his X account to tweet out a two-word message in appreciation of the former TNA President's years of hard work.

"THANK YOU @ScottDAmore"

Expand Tweet

Mike Santana expresses frustration with AEW

Mike Santana had been a part of AEW's tag team division alongside his tag team partner, Ortiz, since 2019. The duo, collectively known as Proud-N-Powerful, were looking to be top prospects for the company. However, they recently went their separate ways due to personal issues.

Since then, Santana has been majorly absent from All Elite Wrestling's flagship program, Dynamite. After a user on X asked about his absence, he openly stated that his appearance was not in his hands. Moreover, if he had his way, he would perform each week for the fans.

"If it were up to me, I’d be there every week. But you know…. Not my show. 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Expand Tweet

Despite possessing immense talent between the ropes, Mike Santana has seemingly not been utilized properly, with his last match on Dynamite in June 2022, following which he spent almost a year on the shelf due to injury. As of now, the future remains uncertain for the 32-year-old star.

Do you want to see Mike Santana become a regular on AEW programming? Sound off in the comments!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE