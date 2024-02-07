“Not my show” - AEW star voices frustration over lack of opportunities⁩

An AEW star got called out by a fan for not being featured on Dynamite. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

Mike Santana was one half of the Proud & Powerful tag team along with Ortiz. The duo used to regularly put on stellar matches for several wrestling promotions.

Since the team separated due to personal issues, Santana has not been seen on the AEW flagship show. The last time he wrestled on Dynamite was during the Blood & Guts match held in June 2022.

Recently, an X/Twitter user questioned the 33-year-old star's absence on the show. Mike then replied by saying that if it was in his hands, he would contribute every week.

"If it were up to me, I’d be there every week. But you know…. Not my show. 🤷🏻‍♂️"

What the future has in store for Santana remains to be seen.

Ortiz said it was not AEW's call to separate him and Mike Santana

Ortiz and Mike Santana made for one of the toughest teams in any wrestling promotion. In 2023, the tag team decided to part ways due to personal differences.

While speaking on The Shining Wizards podcast, Ortiz stated that Mike insisted on breaking the team. The duo had one match against each other as well. However, it did not work out.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t the company’s call to split us (Mike Santana & Ortiz). Me and Santana just couldn’t get it together personally and he was just very adamant about not working with me anymore. It was supposed to happen more than once. But just due to stuff out of our control, out of my control, it just never seemed to pan out," Ortiz said.

During an episode of Rampage in October 2023, Santana defeated Ortiz in a No Disqualification match. Since then, the duo have not been seen in action.

When do you think Mike Santana would return on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

