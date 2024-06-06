AEW star sends a warning to HOOK about Samoa Joe friendship

A current AEW star said that the former FTW Champion HOOK should not trust his new ally, the former World Champion Samoa Joe. The statement came after what went down on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

The AEW star in question is Mark Sterling. Sterling has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2020. Apart from his in-ring stint, Mark is also a manager and recently introduced his new faction, 'Premier Athletes' along with Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Josh Woods. The faction has been wrestling on Ring of Honor lately.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sterling and his faction confronted the new pairing of Samoa Joe and HOOK during a backstage promo. Sterling and company tried to agitate the 25-year-old star while Joe was pulling him back. After their interaction, Mark Sterling warned The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil while recalling his old statement about Joe.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Sterling said that Samoa Joe is untrustworthy. He also advised everyone against trusting Joe. Meanwhile, Sterling once again recalled his statement about Joe, warning his new ally, HOOK, not to trust him. Mark Sterling wrote the following on X (formerly Twitter):

"After our interaction last night I believe this now more than ever! Hook should NOT trust this man!"

Samoa Joe on defending his AEW World Title against HOOK

The former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defended his World Title against HOOK months ago, and it was a memorable match. Speaking with WrestleZone, Joe showered praise on the former FTW Champion:

“What a tough kid. I mean of all the lambs that I’ve slaughtered lately that was by far the toughest sheep I’ve ever had encountered. Let’s be honest here. I mean, Hook is very young. He’s a very tough and very durable individual, incredibly strong for his size. I will admit that."

Meanwhile, Joe and HOOK have been working together currently. Only time will tell what's in store for them at All Elite Wrestling.

