41-year-old star goes off at AEW World Champion Samoa Joe; calls him an "a**h*le" and "untrustworthy" (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has established himself as one of the greatest to ever step inside the square circle. However, AEW and ROH Manager Mark Sterling recently made some interesting remarks about The Samoan Submission Machine.

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland are leading the main event scene in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. Samoa Joe captured the AEW World Championship after defeating MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December last year.

Swerve Strickland, on the other hand, has established himself as a top star since stepping foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. The duo will lock horns for the company's top prize at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mark Sterling was asked to share his opinion on the current main event scene in All Elite Wrestling between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. And Sterling had some pretty unsavory words for Joe and Strickland.

"First of all, I think he's an a** h*le. I've been saying it forever. I told everybody not to trust Samoa Joe way back in the day. He's proved himself pretty untrustworthy, and I also don't like Swerve. I think he's an a** h*le as well. I mean literally; it's in his name. His name is Swerve; he's the most untrustworthy guy ever. So the guys on top right now, I don't know," he said. [3:01-3:35]

Swerve Strickland provides an update on himself ahead of his AEW World Title Clash against Samoa Joe

Swerve Strickland revealed an unfortunate personal update ahead of his World Title match against Samoa Joe at Dynasty.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN's Opening Drive, the former NXT North American Champion revealed that he's currently dealing with rib injuries he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

“Pretty bad [laughs]. I’m doing alright. You find your ways… I still have bruised ribs from three or four weeks ago. It’s not easy!” said Strickland. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to pull the trigger on Swerve Strickland and crown him a world champion at the upcoming pay-per-view.

