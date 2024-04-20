Mercedes Moné's mystery attacker revealed, WWE legend loses - 5 last-minute predictions for AEW Dynasty 2024

AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View is just around the corner and fans have been going crazy looking at the stacked match card for the show. The event will take place at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 21, 2024.

The pay-per-view will be seemingly headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. Additionally, stars like Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, and many more are featured in the event.

While many are speculating the result of different matches, here are our five last-minute predictions for this huge extravaganza.

#5. Bryan Danielson passes the torch to Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson is set to face Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. For years, The American Dragon has traveled all around the world, with fans considering him the best wrestler in the world.

Despite being one of the best in-ring performers of the generation, Will Ospreay spent most of his time in independent promotions and NJPW. He did not receive the mainstream attention he deserved. This could be the perfect opportunity for Danielson to pass the torch to Ospreay, as the former is expected to retire from full-time wrestling this year.

#4. Chris Jericho finally turns heel against Hook

Chris Jericho has been insisting Hook to work under his guidance for weeks now. However, the current FTW Champion has been resistant to the veteran's offer.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Chris once again tried to pitch his idea which was to help Hook get on top, this time with the presence of Hook's father, Taz. Hook went on to reject his offer and after Taz's interruption, Jericho showed his true colors and pushed the ECW veteran. Later, the match between the duo was confirmed.

The Lionheart could finally turn heel in the match, as he has been losing his patience time and time again throughout weeks.

#3. Mercedes Moné's mystery attacker to be revealed as Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale were the talk of the town before Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW. The duo wrestled in tag team matches, and even wrestled each other many times. However, as Willow has been more focused on the TNT Champion Julia Hart, whom she will face at the Dynasty Pay-Per-View, Statlander may have felt neglected.

Mercedes was attacked during a backstage interview a couple of weeks prior by an unrevealed star. Additionally, Willow was mysteriously attacked last Wednesday night. Therefore, Kris could be revealed as the mystery attacker.

#2. Jack Perry helps The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks shed light on the CM Punk-Jack Perry brawl from AEW All In 2023 to proceed with their rivalry with FTR. Until then, Jack Perry was not mentioned on AEW TV and he was wrestling in NJPW.

Recent reports claim that Jack has wrestled his last match in NJPW and will likely return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Additionally, the AEW EVPs have been calling out the Scapegoat multiple times.

Perry could play an influential role by returning to the company after over eight months. He might help The Young Bucks win the vacant tag team titles at Dynasty.

#1. Swerve Strickland dethrones Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is the current AEW World Champion after he defeated MJF at Worlds End Pay-Per-View in December 2023. Since then, he has been an indomitable champion. However, Joe has not faced his biggest threat yet, Swerve Strickland.

At Revolution 2024, Samoa Joe defended his title against Swerve and "Hangman" Adam Page. Nevertheless, the champion retained the title as Hangman tapped out. Now, when they meet again on Dynasty, Swerve could defeat The Samoan Submission Machine to become the new AEW World Champion, as his popularity is through the roof.

Watching who walks out as the victor in this match will be interesting.

