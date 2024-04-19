If recent reports are anything to go by, Jack Perry will soon make his AEW return after finishing up with NJPW at Windy City Riot 2024 last week.

It's no secret that the former Jungle Boy is one of the most controversial names in wrestling. His backstage fight with CM Punk at All In 2023 led to the latter being fired from the company, while Perry himself was handed a suspension. Despite behind-the-scenes chaos, Jack Perry reinvented himself at a main event level in NJPW, putting up one memorable performance after another in recent months.

However, after nearly eight months of absence from AEW, the 26-year-old is finally gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the promotion. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perry's loss against Shota Umino at NJPW: Windy City Riot marked his final outing for the Japanese promotion. It was noted that The Scapegoat was slated to imminently make his return to AEW.

With the AEW Dynasty just a handful of days away, it remains to be seen if Perry makes his presence felt in some form at the April 21st pay-per-view.

Dutch Mantell slams Jack Perry for his backstage behavior in AEW

On a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager didn't hold back before lashing out at Jack Perry. Mantell explained it was because of the 29-year-old's unprofessional antics that CM Punk got angered at All In 2023, which led to a backstage scuffle between the performers.

"Well, I think he was insubordinate, in my opinion, because if it started with the glass then it ends with the glass. Nobody told him [Jack Perry] to say, 'Glass, cry me a river!' nobody told him to say that. He took it on his own, and he was given free airtime to say it, and yet said something like that, and I don't blame CM Punk for getting mad. Here's a guy that couldn't draw you a goddamn stick figure, really, and he's [Perry] out there taking it upon himself and being smart," said Mantell.

It'll be interesting to see how Jungle Boy is booked upon his return to All Elite Wrestling and whether his heel persona strikes a chord with the viewers.

