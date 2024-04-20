“It’s not easy” - Former WWE star says he is banged up ahead of massive AEW Dynasty match

A former WWE Superstar has disclosed that he is physically banged up ahead of his massive bout at AEW Dynasty 2024. The talent in question is Swerve Strickland.

The 33-year-old star is looking to make history by winning his first World Title at the upcoming pay-per-view, where he will face Samoa Joe for the top prize of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although Strickland had come close to winning the belt from Joe in a three-way match at Revolution 2024 last month, the reigning AEW World Champion prevailed after submitting the third participant, Hangman Adam Page.

The rivalry between Swerve and Joe has been escalating in recent weeks, with The Samoan Submission Machine busting open the number one contender during their contract signing. Joe stood tall over the former WWE NXT North American Champion to close the latest episode of Dynamite as well.

During an interview with ESPN's Opening Drive, Strickland discussed his physical condition heading into the pay-per-view. When asked about the state of his body, the former WWE star replied that he was not in perfect shape. He even revealed that he was nursing an injury to his ribs from several weeks ago.

“Pretty bad [laughs]. I’m doing alright. You find your ways…I still have bruised ribs from three or four weeks ago. It’s not easy.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Bill Apter claims Swerve Strickland will win the AEW World Title at Dynasty 2024

The wrestling world is waiting for Dynasty 2024 with bated breath. Most of AEW's top titles are scheduled to be defended at the pay-per-view, including the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

Samoa Joe has been a dominant world champion since defeating MJF for the title at World's End 2023. He defeated Dustin Rhodes in a World Title Eliminator match on this week's episode of Dynamite. The 45-year-old veteran also defended his championship against Undisputed Kingdom member Wardlow last month.

That said, fans and industry experts alike are buzzing at a prospective title change this month at Dynasty 2024. While talking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter expressed confidence in his prediction that Swerve Strickland will defeat Joe to win the AEW World Title in the Chaifetz Arena.

"I agree. I think that this is Swerve's house and he's gonna make it his house. It's gonna be a tough as nails match. You have two of the toughest guys in pro wrestling. They're gonna slug it out but I think Swerve and Prince Nana are gonna be very happy afterwards." [9:41-10:04]

It remains to be seen whether AEW becomes Swerve's house in St. Louis at the imminent pay-per-view.

